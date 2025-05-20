Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Minda Corporation appoints Ajay Agarwal as President - Finance & Strategy

Minda Corporation appoints Ajay Agarwal as President - Finance & Strategy

Image
May 20 2025
Minda Corporation announced the appointment of Ajay Agarwal as President Finance & Strategy.

Ajay Agarwal is a Chartered Accountant and Lawyer, bringing more than 24 years of executive experience across industries, with a proven track record in driving business and financial performance, executing complex transactions, and supporting scalable business models. Most recently, he served as President- Finance and Strategy at Vedanta Limited, where he led key financial operations and strategic initiatives. His career also includes leadership roles at globally renowned organisations such as KPMG and PwC, where he played a pivotal role in driving financial excellence and business transformation.

In his new role he will be formulating strategies and developing organization structure to facilitate growth. He will spearhead financial function including strategy, corporate planning, Merger & Acquisition, Joint Ventures, Investor Relations and various strategic growth initiatives.

May 20 2025

