Quess Corp shares surge following promoter share purchase

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Quess Corp climbed 4.86% to Rs 624.30, following the announcement of a share purchase by Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius), a promoter of the company.

Fairbridge Capital (Mauritius), a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings, acquired 3,77,218 equity shares of Quess Corp, representing 0.25% of the company's paid-up capital. The purchase was executed through open market transactions on stock exchanges.

As on December 2024, Fairbridge Capital Mauritius held 5,04,76,237 shares, or 33.95% stake in the company. Total promoter stake in the company stood at 56.57%

Quess Corp provides a host of managed outsourcing and technology-enabled services across processes such as sales and marketing, customer care, after-sales service, back office operations, staffing, manufacturing, facilities & security management, HR & F&A operations, IT & mobility services etc.

Quess Corp's consolidated net profit fell 16.16% to Rs 93.62 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 111.67 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 3.52% QoQ to Rs 5179.36 crore in Q2 FY25. On year on Year (YoY) basis, the company's consolidated net profit and revenue jumped 31.97% and 9.08% respectively in Q2 FY25.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

