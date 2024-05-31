Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 127.78% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net loss of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 127.78% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.22% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.230.54 128 1.231.37 -10 OPM %-9.760 --13.01-16.79 - PBDT-0.120.03 PL 0.04-0.09 LP PBT-0.120.03 PL 0.04-0.09 LP NP-0.120.03 PL 0.04-0.09 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

