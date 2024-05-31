Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 23.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 23.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.11% to Rs 344.13 crore

Net profit of Signet Industries declined 23.89% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 344.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 312.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.39% to Rs 15.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 1213.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1017.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales344.13312.52 10 1213.041017.69 19 OPM %6.166.54 -6.936.83 - PBDT9.129.59 -5 32.8128.20 16 PBT6.687.27 -8 23.0619.13 21 NP3.444.52 -24 15.4513.05 18

