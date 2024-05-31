Signet Industries standalone net profit declines 23.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.11% to Rs 344.13 croreNet profit of Signet Industries declined 23.89% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 344.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 312.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.39% to Rs 15.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.20% to Rs 1213.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1017.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News