Tulive Developers standalone net profit declines 76.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Tulive Developers declined 76.09% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

