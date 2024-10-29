Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit declines 27.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 21.14% to Rs 73.74 crore

Net profit of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation declined 27.51% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.14% to Rs 73.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales73.7493.51 -21 OPM %-1.8612.32 -PBDT24.2031.47 -23 PBT23.3630.71 -24 NP20.2627.95 -28

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

