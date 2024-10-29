Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 111.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.46% to Rs 1507.63 crore

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 111.36% to Rs 52.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.46% to Rs 1507.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1192.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1507.631192.227.285.4893.4454.8770.6132.3752.2924.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News