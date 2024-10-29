Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 111.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 26.46% to Rs 1507.63 crore

Net profit of Hitachi Energy India rose 111.36% to Rs 52.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.46% to Rs 1507.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1192.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1507.631192.22 26 OPM %7.285.48 -PBDT93.4454.87 70 PBT70.6132.37 118 NP52.2924.74 111

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

