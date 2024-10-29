Voltas consolidated net profit rises 265.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.72% to Rs 2601.15 crore

Net profit of Voltas rose 265.29% to Rs 133.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 2601.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2267.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

