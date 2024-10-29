Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltas consolidated net profit rises 265.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Voltas consolidated net profit rises 265.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.72% to Rs 2601.15 crore

Net profit of Voltas rose 265.29% to Rs 133.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 2601.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2267.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2601.152267.43 15 OPM %5.001.64 -PBDT221.8696.64 130 PBT205.4384.96 142 NP133.9936.68 265

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cashfree Payments gains regulatory approval to operate as a PPI provider

McDonald's global sales fall more than expected on muted demand: Report

Zinc raises $25.5 million in seed funding from Nexus Venture Partners

Premium

Analysts apply brakes on Nifty EPS growth estimates after disappointing Q2

Jammu encounter cost Army its 'Phantom', a canine warrior who died fighting

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story