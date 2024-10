National Peroxide standalone net profit declines 84.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.83% to Rs 77.02 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide declined 84.65% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.83% to Rs 77.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.77.0281.795.3511.045.9010.790.925.960.684.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News