Net profit of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation rose 76.40% to Rs 54.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 30.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.48% to Rs 88.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 95.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.88.6795.8417.9411.5460.6034.6959.7833.9554.1230.68

