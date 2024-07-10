Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

China's Markets End Lower As Inflation Slips To 0.2%

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Asian shares ended mixed on Wednesday, with Japanese markets reaching another record high, buoyed by a weaker yen and strong gains in technology shares as Nvidia supplier TSMC's sales surged past expectations on AI infrastructure demand.

The dollar recovered from a three-week low and Treasury yields rose slightly as investors eyed the second round of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.68 percent to 2,939.36 as data showed consumer inflation in the country slipped to 0.2 percent in June from 0.3 percent in May, signaling weak consumer demand.

Producer prices posted an annual fall of 0.8 percent in June, as expected, but slower than the 1.4 percent fall in May.

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

