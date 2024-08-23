Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KEC International wins orders of Rs 1,079 cr

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,079 crores in Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Cables businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, Middle East and Americas:

765 kV/ 400 kV Transmission lines order from a reputed private developer in India

230/132 kV Transmission line orders in Saudi Arabia and Oman

Upgradation of an existing 400 kV Transmission Line in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas

Cables: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

