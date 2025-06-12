Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kellton Tech edges higher on stock split proposal; board to mull fund raising on June 14

Kellton Tech edges higher on stock split proposal; board to mull fund raising on June 14

Image
Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kellton Tech Solutions added 2.67% to Rs 130.55 after the company announced that its board will meet on Saturday, 14 June 2025, to consider a proposal for sub-division or split of existing equity shares of the company.

During the same meeting, the board will also consider a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of equity or debt securities. These securities would either be privately placed, allotted on a preferential basis, or placed with qualified institutional investors.

Hyderabad-headquartered Kellton Tech Solutions offers digital solutions, advisory services and serving as systems integrator to over 300 clients globally, ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. The company has a global footprint in India, the US, the UK, Ireland, Poland and Singapore with around 1,400 employees.

The company had reported 19.77% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.20 crore despite a 15.53% increase in net sales to Rs 286.33 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RailTel Corporation bags 2 government orders worth Rs 259 crore

RailTel Corp gains on Rs 274-cr Maharashtra traffic management order

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 25-cr from Andhra Pradesh Police Dept

GIFT Nifty signals positive start; mixed global cues could cap gains

Rupee extends further gains as dollar deepens losses

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story