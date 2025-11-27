Kellton Tech rises after acquiring ServiceNow services provider Kumori Technologies

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Kellton Tech Solutions added 1.97% to Rs 19.68 after the company announced the announced the acquisition of Kumori Technologies, a specialized ServiceNow services provider.

Kumori Technologies is a ServiceNow focused IT services firm established in 2018, delivering consulting, implementation, optimization, and managed services across ITSM, ITOM, HR, security operations, and workflow automation, with complementary capabilities in cloud, DevOps, and integrations.

The company operates from Bangalore with presence in Jaipur, has executed complex European implementations, and is listed in the ServiceNow partner ecosystem with a strong customer satisfaction profile and case references. It had recorded a turnover of Rs 18.56 crore in the year ended on 31 March 2025.

Kellton Tech stated that this move is part of its broader strategy to deepen the companys expertise in high-demand digital platforms while expanding its ability to support Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth digital-first businesses across markets. The total cost of this acquisition is Rs 52.50 crore. The company would make an upfront initial payment of Rs 26.50 crore, and this strategic investment shall be completed on or before Q3 of the financial year 202526. The company shall subsequently pay the earn-out consideration of Rs 26 crore based on the performance of Kumori Technologies during the three financial years following the initial acquisition, in accordance with the mutually agreed performance metrics.

Post this acquisition, Kumori Technologies would become a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of Kellton Tech. Niranjan Chintam, chairman, Kellton, said: The acquisition of Kumori Technologies significantly expands our ServiceNow capabilities and deepens our ability to deliver connected, data-driven operations. This step advances our digital and AI vision and positions us to drive faster time-to-value and sustained operational excellence for our clients. Karanjit Singh, CEO, Kellton, said: The combined strengths of Kellton and Kumori will help enterprises move from fragmented tools to unified digital architectures powered by AI and automation. Together, we are enabling the next phase of digital transformation, one that prioritizes resilience, scalability, and sustained business growth.