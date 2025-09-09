Kellton Tech Solutions allots 40.23 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Kellton Tech Solutions has allotted 40,23,500 equity shares on conversion of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) on 08 September 2025.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of 40,23,500 equity shares of ₹ 1/- each, fully paid-up, pursuant to conversion of FCCBs, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 51,37,22,420/- comprising 51,37,22,420 equity shares of Rs 1/- each, fully paid-up, to Rs 51,77,45,920/- comprising 51,77,45,920 equity shares of Rs 1/- each, fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News