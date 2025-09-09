Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kellton Tech Solutions allots 40.23 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Kellton Tech Solutions allots 40.23 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Kellton Tech Solutions has allotted 40,23,500 equity shares on conversion of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) on 08 September 2025.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of 40,23,500 equity shares of ₹ 1/- each, fully paid-up, pursuant to conversion of FCCBs, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs 51,37,22,420/- comprising 51,37,22,420 equity shares of Rs 1/- each, fully paid-up, to Rs 51,77,45,920/- comprising 51,77,45,920 equity shares of Rs 1/- each, fully paid-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prostarm Info Systems incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Prostarm Karnataka BESS

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works bags work order of Rs 47.59 cr

UTI AMC allots 8,896 equity shares under ESOS

Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 44,688 equity shares under ESOS

Tata Technologies allots 32,173 equity shares under Long Term Incentive Scheme

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story