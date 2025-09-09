Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works bags work order of Rs 47.59 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has received a work order from Deendayal Port Authority for Dredging in Approach Channel, Turning Circle, Berth Pockets surrounding of Landing Pontoon, etc. for maintaining 6.8m BCD from the existing dredged level at Ghogha Ro-Ro Terminal -Gujarat. The work order shall be executed over a period of 12 months and is valued at Rs 47.59 crore.

