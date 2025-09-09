Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 44,688 equity shares under ESOS

Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 44,688 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance India has allotted 44,688 equity shares under ESOS on 09 September 2025. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 1,00,11,87,096 consisting of 50,05,93,548 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to 1,00,12,76,472 consisting of 50,06,38,236 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

