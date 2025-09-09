Prostarm Info Systems incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Prostarm Karnataka BESS

Prostarm Info Systems has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company namely 'PROSTARM KARNATAKA BESS' on 09 September 2025 a Special Purpose Vehicle ('SPV') for Setting up of 150 MW/ 300 MWh Standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in the 400kV Doni Substation (at 220kV Voltage level) under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode and on Build Own Operate Basis.

