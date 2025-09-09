Tata Technologies allots 32,173 equity shares under Long Term Incentive Scheme

Tata Technologies has allotted 32,173 equity shares under Tata Technologies Limited Share based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2022.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 81,13,59,334 divided into 40,56,79,667 equity shares of Rs 2 each to Rs 81,14,23,680 divided into 405711840 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

