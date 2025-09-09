UTI AMC allots 8,896 equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company has allotted 8,896 equity shares under ESOS on 09 September 2025. Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,28,18,31,410 (12,81,83,141 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,28,19,20,370 (12,81,92,037 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News