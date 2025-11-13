Ashima reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.05% to Rs 4.01 crore

Net Loss of Ashima reported to Rs 8.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.05% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.015.28-54.1164.20-2.762.35-2.832.15-8.08-11.92

