Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 0.86%, rises for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 135.7, up 0.86% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 24690.8. The Sensex is at 81039.12, down 0.8%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 9.51% in last one month.