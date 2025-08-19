Kilburn Engineering rises after inking strategic pact with Komline-Sanderson Corp

Kilburn Engineering advanced 1.97% to Rs 555.75 after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive master agreement with Komline-Sanderson Corporation (KSC), a New Jersey-based global provider of process and environmental equipment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kilburn will provide manufacturing, engineering, field, and sales representation services to Komline-Sanderson.

The collaboration leverages Kilburns engineering and manufacturing capabilities with KSCs global reach, strengthening the ability to serve customers worldwide and introducing advanced solutions to India.

Amritanshu Khaitan, director of Kilburn Engineering, said: This agreement marks another important step in Kilburns journey of forging technology tie ups to strengthen our manufacturing and engineering services.

It also enables us to increase our global presence while bringing advanced new products to the Indian market to better serve our customers." Kilburn Engineering is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing and commissioning customized equipment / systems for critical applications in several industrial sectors viz. chemical including soda ash, carbon black, steel, nuclear power, petrochemical and food processing etc. The company had reported 83.86% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.31 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 11.59 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 51.20% YoY to Rs 129.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.