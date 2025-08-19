Textile stocks rally after Govt suspends cotton import duty

Shares of six major textile companies surged between 2.14% and 8.22% following the government's decision to suspend the import duty on cotton from August 19 to September 30.Raymond Lifestyle (up 8.22%), Vardhman Textiles (up 7.50%), Arvind (up 3.73%), Welspun Living (up 3.46%), Indo Count Industries (up 2.21%), Gokaldas Exports (up 2.14%) surged.
The Finance Ministry on Monday eliminated the 11% duty on cotton imports with immediate effect, citing the need to safeguard competitiveness amid concerns over job losses triggered by steep US tariffs that risk making Indian products uncompetitive in the countrys largest export market.
The notification states that the removal of both the import duty and the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) is in the public interest and will remain in force from August 19 through September 30.
The textile industry is particularly vulnerable to the elevated US tariffs, especially since the US accounts for a significant share of Indias ready-made garment exports. While India faces a 50% tariff rate, competing countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam are subject to tariffs of 20%, and Indonesia and Cambodia at 19%.
Industry experts welcomed the government's timely intervention, citing that the duty suspension will help bring domestic cotton prices closer to international levels, improve Indias cost competitiveness against regional rivals, and provide a much-needed boost to export prospects.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app