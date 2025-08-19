Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mutual Fund's foreign assets drop 5.6% to USD 8.3bn in FY25: RBI

Mutual Fund's foreign assets drop 5.6% to USD 8.3bn in FY25: RBI

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian mutual funds' overseas assets dropped 5.6% to USD 8.3 billion in FY25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday. At the end of FY24, Indian mutual funds held assets of over USD 8.81 billion in foreign assets, as per the central bank's annual survey of foreign assets and liabilities of mutual funds. As a result, the net foreign liabilities of MFs increased to US$ 22.2 billion in March 2025 from US$ 16.6 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, Foreign liabilities of MFs increased by 19.9% during 2024-25 to US$ 30.5 billion (at market value) in March 2025, due to the rise in units issued to non-residents, RBI noted. Non-residents of United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK) and Singapore held the largest share in MF units, both in terms of face value as well as at market value, the central bank noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Textile stocks rally after Govt suspends cotton import duty

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kilburn Engineering rises after inking strategic pact with Komline-Sanderson Corp

Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Inox Wind rises after divesting 3.06% stake in EPC subsidiary for Rs 175 crore

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story