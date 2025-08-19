Mutual Fund's foreign assets drop 5.6% to USD 8.3bn in FY25: RBI

Indian mutual funds' overseas assets dropped 5.6% to USD 8.3 billion in FY25, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday. At the end of FY24, Indian mutual funds held assets of over USD 8.81 billion in foreign assets, as per the central bank's annual survey of foreign assets and liabilities of mutual funds. As a result, the net foreign liabilities of MFs increased to US$ 22.2 billion in March 2025 from US$ 16.6 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, Foreign liabilities of MFs increased by 19.9% during 2024-25 to US$ 30.5 billion (at market value) in March 2025, due to the rise in units issued to non-residents, RBI noted. Non-residents of United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK) and Singapore held the largest share in MF units, both in terms of face value as well as at market value, the central bank noted.
