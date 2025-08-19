Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India Glycols Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 August 2025.

India Glycols Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 August 2025.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd crashed 4.61% to Rs 13848.15 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6137 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2600 shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd tumbled 3.80% to Rs 858.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8735 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9396 shares in the past one month.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd lost 3.71% to Rs 1862. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7902 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd fell 3.53% to Rs 960. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97394 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd plummeted 3.21% to Rs 907.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14651 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kilburn Engineering rises after inking strategic pact with Komline-Sanderson Corp

Palash Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Inox Wind rises after divesting 3.06% stake in EPC subsidiary for Rs 175 crore

Alkem Labs launches Olesoft Trucera moisturizing lotion

Volumes jump at Vardhman Textiles Ltd counter

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story