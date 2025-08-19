Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

India Glycols Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 August 2025.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd crashed 4.61% to Rs 13848.15 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6137 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2600 shares in the past one month.

India Glycols Ltd tumbled 3.80% to Rs 858.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8735 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9396 shares in the past one month. Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd lost 3.71% to Rs 1862. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7902 shares in the past one month. Sharda Cropchem Ltd fell 3.53% to Rs 960. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97394 shares in the past one month.