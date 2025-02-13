Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 8.38% to Rs 8.54 crore

Net loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8.547.88 8 OPM %46.6037.69 -PBDT1.871.53 22 PBT1.090.68 60 NP-0.030.45 PL

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

