Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.38% to Rs 8.54 crore

Net loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.38% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8.547.8846.6037.691.871.531.090.68-0.030.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News