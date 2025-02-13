Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 9.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.71% to Rs 55.42 crore

Net profit of Sreeleathers declined 9.18% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.71% to Rs 55.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 58.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.55.4258.1615.7216.638.729.668.409.326.236.86

