Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 9.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sreeleathers standalone net profit declines 9.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.71% to Rs 55.42 crore

Net profit of Sreeleathers declined 9.18% to Rs 6.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.71% to Rs 55.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 58.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales55.4258.16 -5 OPM %15.7216.63 -PBDT8.729.66 -10 PBT8.409.32 -10 NP6.236.86 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 88.04% in the December 2024 quarter

SPA Capital Services standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Quantum Build-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Trade-Wings standalone net profit declines 71.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sam Industries standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story