Kesoram Industries soars as Frontier Warehousing launches open offer

Kesoram Industries surged 19.85% to Rs 6.52 after Frontier Warehousing announced an open offer to acquire 8.07 crore shares, representing a 26% stake, at Rs 5.48 per share.

The offer was triggered after Frontier Warehousing entered into a share purchase agreement with Kesoram's promoter-group entities to acquire 13,29,69,279 equity shares at Rs 4 per share. This block represents 42.8% of Kesoram's voting share capital.

Earlier this year, UltraTech Cement announced a 1:52 share swap ratio for its acquisition of Kesoram Industries, issuing one UltraTech share for every 52 held by Kesoram shareholders. The scheme took effect on 1 March 2025, formalising the transfer of Kesorams cement business to UltraTech under a composite arrangement dated 1 April 2024.