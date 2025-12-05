INR extends pullback under historic Rs 90/$ mark; All eyes on RBI

The Indian rupee is extending pull back under historic Rs 90 per dollar mark in opening trades on Friday with all eyes glued to RBI monetary policy decision. INR opened at Rs 89.85 per dollar and hit a high of 89.80 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee rebounded from its all-time low levels and appreciated by 19 paise to close at 89.96 against the US dollar, on weakness in the US dollar index and on reports of the Reserve Bank of India's supposed intervention. The delay over the announcement of the India-US trade deal has also weighed on the rupee. Meanwhile, local equities ended with moderate gains, limiting downside for the counter. The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 158.51 points, or 0.19 percent at 85,265.32 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 47.75 points, or 0.18 percent, to 26,033.75.

