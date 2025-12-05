Adani Ports announces strategic partnership with Motherson

To establish dedicated facility for auto exports at the Dighi Port in Maharashtra
Motherson, through its joint venture Samvardhana Motherson Hamakyorex Engineered Logistics (SAMRX), today announced an agreement with Dighi Port (DPL), a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), to establish a dedicated facility for auto exports at the Dighi Port in Maharashtra.
This strategic partnership will make Dighi Port as the new automobile exports terminal for exporters in Mumbai to Pune auto belt. As one of APSEZ's 15 strategic ports, Dighi is now set to expand its capabilities to support India's automotive growth story under the Make in India initiative, enabling seamless export and import of vehicles for global markets.
Commenting on the partnership, Ashwani Gupta, CEO & Whole time Director, Adani Ports and SEZ, said "Our partnership with Motherson at Dighi Port marks a significant step toward redefining automotive logistics in India. By combining APSEZ's integrated infrastructure capabilities with Motherson's expertise, we are creating a seamless, resilient network for vehicle movement across the country. This RoRo terminal will not only accelerate trade and enhance supply chain efficiency but also deliver long-term value to our customers and the communities we serve"
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app