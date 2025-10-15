Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 31.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.88% to Rs 354.09 crore

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing declined 31.50% to Rs 44.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 354.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 308.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.354.09308.2320.0220.7573.7495.4562.8086.2044.8965.53

