Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 25.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Axis Bank declined 25.31% to Rs 5527.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7401.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.24% to Rs 32309.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31601.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

