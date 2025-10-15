Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 4.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.12% to Rs 1112.52 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods rose 4.87% to Rs 51.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 1112.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1019.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1112.521019.526.947.9778.5184.8258.4067.4751.0048.63

