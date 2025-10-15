GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 205.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 24.50 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering rose 205.22% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 24.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.24.5023.5614.788.234.871.814.661.603.511.15

