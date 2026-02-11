Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 38.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.01% to Rs 301.12 croreNet profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 38.86% to Rs 34.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.01% to Rs 301.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 255.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales301.12255.16 18 OPM %20.9218.40 -PBDT62.3545.40 37 PBT51.0635.66 43 NP34.1624.60 39
