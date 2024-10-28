Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 179.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 179.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 43.78% to Rs 163.85 crore

Net profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 179.31% to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.78% to Rs 163.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 113.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales163.85113.96 44 OPM %8.977.29 -PBDT20.117.65 163 PBT19.507.02 178 NP14.585.22 179

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asia markets gain

IPL 2025 Auction: Dhoni confirms availability for Chennai Super Kings

Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, & likely gains

JMM demands removal of CEO, two IPS officers ahead of J'khand polls

Ruling LDP loses lower house majority exacerbating challenges for new PM

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story