Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 179.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.78% to Rs 163.85 crore

Net profit of Tembo Global Industries rose 179.31% to Rs 14.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.78% to Rs 163.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 113.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.163.85113.968.977.2920.117.6519.507.0214.585.22

