Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 97.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 87.79% to Rs 2.24 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group declined 97.31% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 87.79% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.2418.34 -88 OPM %29.9160.63 -PBDT0.8611.17 -92 PBT0.7510.94 -93 NP0.228.19 -97

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

