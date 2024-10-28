Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 97.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 87.79% to Rs 2.24 crore

Net profit of Suratwwala Business Group declined 97.31% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 87.79% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.2418.3429.9160.630.8611.170.7510.940.228.19

