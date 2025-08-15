Utique Enterprises standalone net profit rises 1018.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.12% to Rs 19.21 crore

Net profit of Utique Enterprises rose 1018.18% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 48.12% to Rs 19.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.2137.03-3.49-0.541.730.241.660.171.230.11

