Keystone Realtors acquires land in Pardi, Nagpur

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Through its subsidiary Keybloom Realty

Keybloom Realty, wholly owned subsidiary (Keybloom) of Keystone Realtors has on 17 February 2025, entered into an sale deed for acquisition of land admeasuring approximately 13,473 square meters situated at Pardi, Nagpur.

This provides a strategic opportunity to enter the high growth geography with rapid growth of infrastructure at Nagpur with a limited investment of Rs. 20 crore to participate in the larger land parcel envisaged to be developed.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

