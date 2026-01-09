Keystone Realtors registers pre-sales of Rs 837 crore in Q3; collections down 3% YoY

Keystone Realtors said that it had recorded 3% de-growth in its pre-sales to Rs 836.99 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 863 crore in Q3 FY25.

The area sold during the period under review aggregated to 0.46 million square feet, which is higher by 13% as compared with the area of 0.41 million square feet sold in the same period last year.

Collections for the December 2025 quarter stood at Rs 524 crore, down 3% year-on-year.

For the YTD FY25 period, the companys pre-sales and collections were Rs 2,676 crore (up 23% YoY) and Rs 1,768 crore (up 12% YoY), respectively.

The company added 1 project in Q3 FY26 with a GDV of Rs 919 crore. For YTD FY26, a total of 5 projects were added, with an estimated GDV of Rs 5,835 crore, achieving nearly 83% of the full-year FY26 guidance. In terms of area, 1 project added in Q3 FY26 had a saleable area of 0.13 mn sq ft and an estimated GDV of Rs 3.82 billion. For YTD FY26, the company added 4 projects with a combined saleable area of 3.48 mn sq ft and an estimated GDV of Rs 86.49 billion, surpassing its full-year business development guidance.

Boman Irani, CMD of Keystone Realtors, said, Keystone Realtors continues strong momentum, with Q3FY26 pre-sales of Rs 8.37 billion and YTD FY26 pre-sales of Rs 26.76 billion, up 23% YoY, achieving 67% of full-year guidance. Launches and business development remain robust, with YTD GDV of Rs 58.35 billion from five projects and new additions totaling GDV Rs 86.49 billion, surpassing full-year targets. Redevelopment in Mumbai remains a strategic focus, supported by a strong balance sheet, positioning the company to execute projects efficiently and deliver sustainable growth. Keystone Realtors is one of the prominent real estate developers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).