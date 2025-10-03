KFin Technologies allots 33,993 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies has allotted 33,993 equity shares under ESOP. Consequently, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 1,72,26,28,220/- comprising of 17,22,62,822 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 1,72,29,68,150/- comprising of 17,22,96,815 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each.

