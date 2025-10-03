Prime Focus approves exit option in future to minority stakeholder in DNEG

At meeting held on 03 October 2025

The board of Prime Focus at its meeting held on 03 October 2025 has approved exit option in future (on or after 01 January 2029) for Indivisual Investment L.L.C. O.P.C., a shareholder in DNEG S.a.r.l, a material subsidiary of the Company in which the Company currently holds 88.28% (directly and indirectly).

