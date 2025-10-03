Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Western Railways project

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Western Railways project

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Western Railway for Rs 40.41 crore contract for strengthening of S&T maintenance activities by providing round the clock manpower for maintenance, repair and upkeep of signaling and telecom gears installed at various locations of Ahmedabad Division for two years.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

