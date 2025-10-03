Nifty below 24,850; media shares slide

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with minor cuts in the mid-morning trade, dragged by continued selling from foreign institutional investors (FIIs), even as global markets stayed positive and sentiment was supported by the Reserve Bank of Indias dovish policy stance. The Nifty traded below the 24,850 mark, while media stocks slipped after gaining in previous sessions.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 8.19 points or 0.01% to 80,975.12. The Nifty 50 index lost 16.55 points or 0.07% to 24,819.75.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.28% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.56%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,265 shares rose and 1,597 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: Om Freight Forwarders received bids for 1,84,84,608 shares as against 79,16,945 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:06 IST on Wednesday (1 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.33 times. The issue opened for bidding on Monday (29 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (3 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 128 and Rs 135 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 111 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Advance Agrolife received bids for 77,16,300 shares as against 1,35,09,004 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:08 IST on Wednesday (1 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.57 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (30 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (3 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof. WeWork India Management received bids for 3,80,857 shares as against 2,54,89,748 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:12 IST on Friday (3 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.01 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Friday (3 October 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (7 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 615 and Rs 648 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 23 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index fell 1.19% to 1,585.10. The index rose 3.97% in the past trading session. Sun TV Network (down 6.1%), PVR Inox (down 1.22%), Saregama India (down 0.42%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.38%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 0.04%) fell. On the other hand, Prime Focus (up 1.35%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.93%) and D B Corp (up 0.32%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight: CSB Bank advanced 0.21%. The bank reported 29% rise in gross advances to Rs 34,730 crore as on 30 September 2025 from Rs 26,871 crore as on 30 September 2025. Josts Engineering Company fell 1.60%. The company announced that it has bagged a significant order valued at Rs 3.64 crore from Google IT Services India for the supply of advanced NVH (noise, vibration & harshness) instruments solution package & accessories. Global Markets: Asian equities traded mixed on Friday, as rising expectations of near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts helped offset concerns over a potential U.S. government shutdown. Investors appeared largely unfazed by the shutdownreportedly the 15th since 1981even though it has halted scientific research and financial oversight and delayed key economic data. Market participants are waiting to gauge the duration of the closure before assessing its broader economic impact, with history showing that such shutdowns rarely trigger significant market moves.

In Japan, unemployment edged up to 2.6% in August from 2.3% in the prior month, government data showed. Meanwhile, the S&P Global Japan Services PMI rose to 53.3 in September from 53.1 in August, supported by strong domestic demand despite weakening export orders. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 added 0.06%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4%. The U.S. shutdown also forced the Labor Department to suspend operations, delaying the release of the September nonfarm payrolls report. While this reduces the data available for the Feds October policy meeting, it also removes a near-term source of pressure on equities.