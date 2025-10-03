Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Healthcare Institute Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Oct 03 2025
Sun TV Network Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and Sammaan Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 October 2025.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd tumbled 4.38% to Rs 1063.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 95187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79922 shares in the past one month.

Sun TV Network Ltd crashed 4.26% to Rs 576.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35875 shares in the past one month.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd lost 3.55% to Rs 1840.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12692 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6930 shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd shed 2.98% to Rs 147.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 88.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sammaan Capital Ltd corrected 2.89% to Rs 164.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oct 03 2025

