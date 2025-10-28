KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.25% to Rs 309.23 crore

Net profit of KFin Technologies rose 4.47% to Rs 93.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.25% to Rs 309.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 280.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.309.23280.4743.8745.11145.35136.00126.94119.4793.3189.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News