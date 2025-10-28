Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 3.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.51% to Rs 144.56 crore

Net profit of Suraj Estate Developers rose 3.99% to Rs 33.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.51% to Rs 144.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 109.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.144.56109.0944.7858.1545.1344.9144.0943.7233.1031.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News