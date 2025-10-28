Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.73 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.50% to Rs 82.11 crore

Net Loss of Shiva Cement reported to Rs 32.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 33.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 62.50% to Rs 82.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.82.1150.534.88-16.98-26.11-33.64-36.50-45.45-32.73-33.61

