Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 68.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 444.33 crore

Net profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) rose 68.62% to Rs 40.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 444.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 347.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.444.33347.3116.2115.9469.5551.6254.4138.9340.0823.77

